Ccore Trading Up 159.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $8,837.14 and approximately $30.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 159.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00686144 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027713 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.