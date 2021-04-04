CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $46,668.70 and approximately $398.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005734 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

