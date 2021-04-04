CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $8.90 million and $225,222.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 106.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,544,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.