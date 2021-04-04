Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $435.06 million and approximately $88.38 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.