Celo (CELO) Trading Up 23.6% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00007563 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $906.77 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00311358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00757011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017386 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

