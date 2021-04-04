Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.47 million and $516,443.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,346,811 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

