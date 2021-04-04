Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

