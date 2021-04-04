Centrality Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.02 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Centrality has a total market cap of $130.74 million and $5.02 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00053123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696454 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00027999 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

