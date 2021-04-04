Centric Cash (CNS) Trading Up 165.4% Over Last 7 Days

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 165.4% higher against the dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $6.95 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00038130 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,891,252,040 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

