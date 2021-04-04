CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $129.05 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00005985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $129.05 million and approximately $35.40 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,723,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,834,434 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.