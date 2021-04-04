Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,164 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,390,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Teradyne by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

