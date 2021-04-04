Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 926 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

Shares of CP stock opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $205.26 and a 52 week high of $386.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

