Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 18,484 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,484 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 43.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 106,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $91.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

