Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 28,465 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.