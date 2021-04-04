Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 28,465 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

SDOG opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.