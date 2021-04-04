Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 3,361 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,774 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $483.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.94. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $136.63 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

