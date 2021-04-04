Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 42,493 TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of TC PipeLines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 144.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines, LP has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.74 million. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. On average, research analysts predict that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

