Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 21,110 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

