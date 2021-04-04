Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,908 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 266.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AON were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in AON by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,142,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

AON stock opened at $231.80 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $151.04 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.05.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

