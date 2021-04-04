Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 9,479 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $38.67.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

