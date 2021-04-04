Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $34.80 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

