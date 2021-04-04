Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 15,984 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

