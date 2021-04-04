Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 30,660 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.16% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.