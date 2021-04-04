Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 6,018 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,018 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

