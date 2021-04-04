Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 188.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,418.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,256.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,196.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

