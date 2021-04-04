Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 342,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,689,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $308.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.06 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,632.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,821 shares of company stock worth $59,517,697 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

