Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 118.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix stock opened at $678.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $719.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

