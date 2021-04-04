Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.38 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

