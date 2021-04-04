Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH stock opened at $383.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.49 and a 12-month high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.