Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.12 Million in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

