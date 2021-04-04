Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.14 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

