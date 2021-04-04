Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.27 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,432 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 178,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

