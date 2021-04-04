Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Alerus Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.