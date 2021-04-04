Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock opened at $491.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $170.63 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

