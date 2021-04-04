Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.