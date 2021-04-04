Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

IPAY opened at $68.33 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $72.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77.

