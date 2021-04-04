Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of Global X MLP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $35.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98.

