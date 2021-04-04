Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG opened at $254.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.19 and a 52-week high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

