Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

