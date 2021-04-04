Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.62% of Sprott Focus Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUND. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter worth about $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

FUND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.