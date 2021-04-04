Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,909 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $84.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $89.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.