Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,712,000 after buying an additional 115,821 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $44.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

