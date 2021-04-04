Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 812.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,196,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $87.65 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.43.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

