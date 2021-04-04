Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 22,159 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Centene by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,841,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Centene stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

