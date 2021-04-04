Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 4,461 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $313.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.