Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 549.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Biogen were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

