Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.16 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $637.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $570.61 and its 200-day moving average is $477.62. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $639.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.