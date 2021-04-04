Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.17 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lumentum by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 174,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.