Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.26 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capri by 131.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

