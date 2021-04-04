Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.27 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.