Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 201,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $3,177,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $15,362,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.